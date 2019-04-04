By Jennifer Okundia

Movie star and Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has disclosed the challenges her first daughter Princess who just turned 22 faced during her early years as a young child.

The curvy philanthropist and brand influencer says Princess struggled mostly with her sight and She couldn’t see things right in front of her, Even in school due to a “High fever” that had affected her brain.

Raising kids can be a very challenging role for parents, especially first timers, but somehow God has a way of sustaining families through this process!

She was barely a year,she started running a temperature,can’t remember how many hours anymore… she is our first child and we had not much experience.

Gave her some medication didn’t seem to get better…suddenly,she slipped into what seemed to be a COMA.

I panicked,we all did… neighbors everyone screaming and suggesting all sorts…. she was clenching her teeth fiercely, an Old woman we knew in the neighborhood suggested to put a spoon and pour SALT into her mouth (Totally wrong move)”Pls cold shower”…

We rushed her to the hospital and at first, the doctors were a bit reluctant ( I guess they thought it was a lost case) however, almost without much hurry she was worked on and miraculously,she came back!

She had prior turned cold and was not responsive… hmm

We were told , it was “High fever” it had affected her brain and she could probably not develop normally or be able to catch up with her peers. Short of saying a vegetable…. As people of faith, we called on God, used proper medication and most importantly, applied extra lessons and treated her Normal as others.

At first it was challenging, as she grew, she struggled, mostly with her sight. She couldn’t see things right in front of her! Even in school , she would be put in front and still not see. A few changed schools,glasses,extra lessons …we kept pushing.

At every level Princess Worked Extremely hard,harder than others . Always trying to prove everyone wrong and pass.

Every time we feared or doubted, she passed with flying colors and moved to the Next phase! Miracles before our eyes… Today she not only finished well from Uni, she insists on going for her Masters and is conquering all her fears.

Yesterday, she drove with her dad without instructions back and forth in traffic all around v.i.

You might not really understand this but anyone who’s been told they can’t achieve or do something especially for health reasons will understand.

This is the first time I am saying this in public and Many will be shocked,some might go,oh… now I understand… Princess, you’ve been an inspiration to Me without even knowing. May you inspire others too. God Continue to Bless you my #WCE

