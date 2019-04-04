Nigeria and Middlesbrough midfielder Mikel Obi on Wednesday expressed his disappointment over Middlesbrough’s inability to convert their several goal scoring chances.

Middlesbrough’s hopes of securing a playoff ticket consequently suffered a huge setback following a 0-1 loss to Bristol City in Tuesday’s Championship clash at the Riverside Stadium.

Mikel was quoted on the club website: “For the last three games, I don’t understand how some of our chances didn’t go in. It’s unbelievable. Sometimes football is very cruel like that.

“We come out to try and put in a good performance and make sure we don’t disappoint the fans.

“We keep getting these chances. The lads are doing everything possible so that we take the lead when we’re on top, get one or two and then we can settle, but it’s just not coming.

“We all sat there in the changing room scratching our heads after the game wondering how on earth we didn’t get a goal. How did we not come away with something? How does one of those not go in?

“We have done everything but score. We’ve hit the woodwork, had shots blocked on the line, hit the last defender… whatever we do they are just not going in for us right now.

“But we have to keep going.’’

