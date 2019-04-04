The Police Command in Jigawa says a 25-year-old man, Abubakar Lawan of Shaiskawa village in Kazaure Local Government Area (LGA) of the state died on Wednesday after falling into a dam.

SP Abdu Jinjiri, the spokesman of the command, told newsmen in Dutse on Thursday that the incident occurred at about 6 p.m.

Jinjiri said the deceased fell into the dam while trying to escape arrest from personnel of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) who raided the area suspected to be hideout for drug peddlers.

He explained that as a result, some angry youths attacked the NDLEA officials and set their office ablaze.

“On Wednesday around 6 p.m., we received a call that some youths set NDLEA office ablaze in Kazaure.

“Our officers moved to the scene immediately and rescued the office from being burnt down. However, youths wounded one of the NDLEA personnel,” Jinjiri said.

He added:“The NDLEA officials raided a place close to a dam in the area where youths are suspected to be smoking Indian hemp and taking other drugs.

“And in the process, one of them identified as Abubakar Lawan aged 25 of Shaiskawa village, fall into the dam and drowned.

“As a result of that, some of youths followed and attacked the personnel, as well as set their office.

“However, it was only part of the office that was affected.” he said.

The spokesman added that no arrest is made so far in connection with the incident.

According to him, investigation into the case is ongoing with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the crime.

