The Police Command in Kano state has arrested a 26-year-old man, Aminu Inuwa, of Jakada Quarters Kano, for allegedly slaughtering his 17-year-old wife, Safara’u Aminu.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer(PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in Kano on Thursday.

He said, “On April 3 at about 11 am the command received a report that on April 2 at about 12 pm Inuwa slaughtered his wife to with a knife.

Haruna alleged that the suspect and his wife had a misunderstanding, after which Inuwa slaughtered his wife and buried her in the house.

“The police exhumed the corpse from the grave and took her to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano for autopsy,” he said.

He said the command had since commenced an investigation in the matter.

The PPRO said during the investigation, the suspect had confessed to committing the crime.

He said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation into the matter is completed.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

