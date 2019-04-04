As part of activities to commemorate the 2019 World Environment Day celebration, the Lagos State Government is set to hold the second edition of the Environmental Award tagged “Lagos Green Award’’.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Commissioner for the Environment, Mr. Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti recalled that the Lagos Green Award was initiated to recognise and honour individuals, groups and organisations that have contributed to the environment in Lagos State.

Durosinmi-Etti explained further that the awards, which are in nine different categories, stemmed from the deliberate policy of the government to stimulate the appreciation of the environment among individuals and groups.

“Our environment will be safer if we all embrace the opportunity of getting involved in protecting the environment which is the superstructure on which our civilisation rests”, he asserted.

The Commissioner noted that members of the public could nominate deserving individuals, group or organisations whose actions have directly improved the environmental resilience of Lagos State in any of the nine areas, namely Environmental Management, Best Environment Practices, Oil Spill Management, Health, Safety & Environment, Waste Prevention & Recycling, Solid Waste Treatment &Disposal, Emissions Control Technologies, Natural Resources Conservation, Innovation and Sustainable Solutions.

While disclosing that the conferment of the awards would be based on a competitive process in which participating units are assessed against different sets of environmental performance benchmarks, he urged people making nominations or entries for the award to ensure that such nominations or entries clearly identify an environmental initiative and its impact on the State.

He, therefore, called on the public to submit nominations to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment or through the official website publicaffairs@moelagos.gov.ng.on or before the 25th of April 2019.

Durosinmi-Etti stressed that the presentation of awards to deserving winners will form part of the World Environment Day celebration on June 5. 2019; a day also designated by the United Nations to articulate global environmental concerns annually.

