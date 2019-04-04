The Lagos State Ministry of Health in partnership with Multipro Enterprise Limited (MPEL), makers of Hypo bleach is organizing a sensitization walk, health summit/symposium, medical screening and community sensitization and clean up exercise to commemorate this year’s World Health Day, the Director, Disease Control, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Eniola Erinosho has said.

Erinosho, who made this known while reviewing activities lined up by the State to mark the international day which holds yearly on 7th of April explained that the events are packaged with the aim of creating awareness and improving the understanding of this year’s theme – “Universal Health Coverage: everyone, everywhere” and spur actions from individuals, policy-makers and health-care workers to make universal health care a reality for everyone.

“The sensitization walk, health summit/symposium and medical screening exercise will be held on Friday 12th of April, 2019 while the community sensitization and clean up exercise tagged – Team Up to Clean Up will hold on Saturday, 13th April, 2019 at Surulere Local Government”, he said.

Erinosho noted that the aim of the clean-up exercise, which Multipro Enterprise Limited (MPEL) is spearheading is to emphasize the importance of a clean neighbourhood in disease prevention and control and to stress the importance of everyone, everywhere coming together to raise the standards of health and hygiene around us.

“The rationale for this campaign is working with the understanding that when it comes to hygiene and cleanliness it is our own responsibility. When one person takes the lead, others will imbibe same and act accordingly”, he added.

