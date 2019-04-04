The Governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Kano has received 33 petitions from the just concluded 2019 General Elections in the state.

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Nayai Aganaba, disclosed this at the inaugural sitting of the tribunal on Thursday in Kano.

He said that the 33 petitions were for State House of Assembly and National Assembly elections, adding that there were no petitions yet on the governorship election.

Aganaba appealed to parties in the tribunal to cooperate in order to ensure that the 180 days allotted to the petitions pending before it was judiciously spent.

He promised that the tribunal would be free and fair in the dispensation of all election matters.

In his welcome address, the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ibrahim Mukhtar, assured the judges of adequate security and conducive working environment to enable them discharge their duties.

Speaking earlier, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Kano State Chairman, Mr Lawal Musa, assured of the full support of lawyers to make the job of the tribunal easier.

Musa called on lawyers in the state to respect time and not delay the process because of the limited time the tribunal had.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal which commenced sitting on Thursday, has Justice Ashu Augustine and Justice Mustafa Tijjani as members.

