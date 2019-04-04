The management of The Polytechnic Ibadan says it has suspended Students’ Union activities following the breakdown of peace at the institution.

Mr Soladoye Adewole the Public Relation Officer of the institution disclosed this in Ibadan on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“The students engaged in a fight after a female football tournament organised by the student’s union.

“There was a misunderstanding among the supporters which led to breach of peace at the institution.

“As a result of this, management decided to suspend all Students’ Union activities until further notice.

”It was the union that breached the regulation of the institution through the programme it organised.”

The gate of the institution has been shut by the students.

However, security personnel are present in the school premises to forestall breakdown of law and order.

