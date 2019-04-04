Chelsea’s brilliant performance with three quality goals ensured another three points for the second time in four days, as the blues currently sits on the 5th spot, same points with Arsenal and one point behind Tottenham who are third on the PL table.

The Blues succeeded in taking the lead in a league game for the first time since Fulham a month ago and it was a goal that owed everything to the penetration of Callum Hudson-Odoi and the predatory instincts of Olivier Giroud.

The other two goals were scored in quick succession after half-time, the first an Eden Hazard special, his 17th strike of the season, while goal number three was a rocket from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, his eighth of the campaign.

Hudson-Odoi caught the eye on more than one occasion having been handed his much-anticipated first Premier League start, one of seven changes from the side that played at Cardiff as Maurizio Sarri looked to freshen it up during this busy period.

He entirely changed the front three with Hazard returning and Giroud given the centre-forward role. N’Golo Kante was back to make his 100th league appearance and in defence, Emerson was in for hamstrung Marcos Alonso while Andreas Christensen was given a start in place of Toni Rudiger.

Kante could have scored a fourth for the Blues but sent the ball over from close range.

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta (c) (Zappacosta 73), Christensen, David Luiz, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek (Kovacic 82), Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Hazard (Willian 84).

Unused subs Caballero, Rudiger, Barkley, Higuain.

Scorers Giroud 38, Hazard 60, Loftus-Cheek 63

Brighton (4-3-3): Ryan; Bruno (c), Duffy, Dunk, Bong, Stephens, Propper, Bissouma, Jahanbakhsh (Bernardo 75), Andone (Murray 70), March (Knockaert 31).

Unused subs Button, Burn, Kayal, Izquierdo.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

