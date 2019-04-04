Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Thursday in Jos inaugurated committees to map out plans toward making his second tenure more successful than the first.

Lalong, in his speech at the ceremony, expressed the desire to bequeath legacies that unborn generations would be proud of, and urged residents of the state to support that quest.

He promised to strengthen institutions to provide vision, direction and accountability in leadership so as to build a strong and productive Plateau.

The governor listed the terms of reference of the 19-man central inauguration committees to include organising a hitch-free and successful inauguration of his second term, and also advised the policies committee to take stock and determine the status of implementation of all policies.

The policies committee, he further said, would identify policies, programmes and projects that would need to be reviewed or adjusted in line with current realities and philosophy of the APC-led government.

“You should also identify and highlight challenges that may be detrimental to successful implementation of these policies, programmes and projects,” he told the 21-man policies committee.

Lalong announced that his deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, would chair both committees, while the Acting Secretary of the State Government, Sir Richard Tokma, is to serve as Secretary of the central inauguration committee.

Prof. John Wade, Director, Research and Documentation Government House Jos, would serve as Secretary of polices, programmes and projects review committee, Lalong added.

Tyoden, while responding on behalf of the two committees, thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve, and promised that the job would be effectively carried out.

