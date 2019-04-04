Ahead of the African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight title clash, Ghana’s Success “Brave Warrior” Tetteh has vowed to be the first boxer to defeat Nigeria’s Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, the reigning champion, when they meet at GOtv Boxing Night 18 on 21 April.

The bout will headline the event slated to hold at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (formerly Liberty Stadium) in Ibadan. Joe Boy, who also holds the Commonwealth (Africa) lightweight title, has remained undefeated in his 14-bout professional career.

Speaking from his Accra base, the challenger said he is familiar with the champion’s strengths and weaknesses and is working on plans to neutralize him.

“I’m very motivated to become the first boxer to defeat Joe Boy. I have watched him fight many opponents, who clearly did not know what to do in the ring. He will fall. It doesn’t matter that the fight is holding in Nigeria. I’m not named Success for nothing,” boasted Tetteh.

The Ghanaian added that he has intensified training and has also taken his diet more seriously.

In another international bout billed for the event, Nigeria’s Akeem “Dodo” Sadiku will take on Republic of Benin’s Ekpresso Djamihou in a light middleweight contest.

Dodo, a cult figure among boxing fans in Ibadan, is a knockout expert.

Six local bouts are lined up along the two international encounters, with the biggest being the national super featherweight title bout between Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola and Taofeek “Taozon” Bisuga. Oyekola, a fast-rising boxer, won the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night 15 and defeated the vastly experienced Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai at GOtv Boxing Night 17.

Also in action is the West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde, who makes a return after a one-year absence. He will fight Ganiyu “Energy” Kolawole in a challenge bout.

Tawio “Esepo” Agbaje, winner of the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night 16, will be out to enhance is reputation when he takes on Michael “Holy Mike” Jacob in a national lightweight contest. Adeyemi “Sense” Opeyemi, best boxer at GOtv Boxing NextGen4, takes on Sadiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke in a national bantamweight challenge.

Three other GOtv Boxing NextGen Search graduates are also scheduled to be in action. Morufu “Oloke” Owolabi will take on Jamiyu “Sunshine” Akande in a national lightweight challenge, while Issac “I Star” Chukwudi will be up against Ibadan-based Jubril “Terrible” Olalekan.

The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1 million attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

GOtv Boxing Night 18 will be beamed live by SuperSport, in 47 African countries.

