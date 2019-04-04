The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has provided a new dossier of the improprieties committed by Justice Walter Onnoghen, the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, now facing trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal for false asset declaration.

The dossier, by way of a “final address” was sent by lawyers to the commission in a letter to the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the shocking details informed the decision of the body on Wednesday to send a yet-to-be disclosed recommendation to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Cable reported that the NJC has recommended Onnoghen’s retirement to President Buhari.

In the dossier prepared by Ekele Iheanacho and Rotimi Oyedepo Iseoluwa, the EFCC catalogued various allegations against Onnoghen, raising questions over the legitimacy of $1,716,000 deposited, over time, into his domiciliary account at Standard Chartered Bank and monies found in other accounts.

“It is clear that these huge sums of money were not earned by the Respondent (Onnoghen) as his salaries and allowances”, the EFCC said in its submission.

The letter cited the transactions between a senior advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi and Onnoghen, and the contradictory statements made by the duo over a Mercedes Benz 450 worth N7 million bought for Onnoghen by Agi in 2009 and a $30,000 deposited into Onnoghen’s account by Agi.

Onnoghen claimed he gave Agi the money to deposit on his behalf. Agi said he could not recall collecting such ‘huge money’ from Onnoghen. Onnoghen claimed he paid for the Mercedes Benz in tranches, Agi claimed he bought the car on Onnoghen’s behalf outright, with cash.

“I will be surprised if the money Onnoghen gave me was up to $30,000.00 as I cannot remember taking $30,000 USD from Justice Onnoghen. $30,000 USD is big money to take at a go”, Agi was quoted to have said in a testimony to the EFCC.

The Commission also listed five senior lawyers who paid ‘pecuniary gifts’ into Onnoghen’s account at various times in 2015.

Here is the full statement by the EFCC to NJC:

BETWEEN: THE ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL CRIMES COMMISSION AND JUSTICE WALTER SAMUEL NKANU ONNOGHEN GCON.

THE PETITIONER’S FINAL ADDRESS IN RESPECT OF PETITION ON FINANCIAL IMPROPRIETY, INFIDELITY TO THE CONSTITUTION AND OTHER ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL CRIMES RELATED LAWS AGAINST HON. JUSTICE WALTER SAMUEL NKANU ONNOGHEN GCON.

INTRODUCTION

My lords, by petition dated the 4th day of February, 2019 signed by the Ag. Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (hereinafter called, petitioner) to the Chairman, National Judicial Council, allegations of FINANCIAL IMPROPRIETY, INFIDELITY TO THE CONSTITUTION AND OTHER ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL CRIMES RELATED LAWS were leveled against the Respondent. See exhibit P10.

Furthermore, my lords, by another letter dated the 5th day of March,2019, the Petitioner forwarded additional facts and findings to the Chairman of the Council which letter was referred to this Honourable Committee for necessary action. The petitioner adopted this additional facts and finding before this Committee and was admitted and marked exhibit P10A.

My lords, at the hearing of this petition, the petitioner called 7 witnesses and tendered documentary evidence which were admitted and marked as shown in the table below:

ISSUE FOR DETERMINATION

We respectively submit that the sole issue for the determination of this Honourable Committee is whether in view of the evidence adduced by the Petitioner, it can be said that the Respondent has not breached the Code of conduct for Judicial Officers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

ARGUMENT ON THE ISSUE

My lords, it is our humble submission that from the evidence on record, it cannot be said that the Respondent has not breached the Code of Conducts for Judicial Officers. My lords by virtue of his appointment as a Judicial Officer, the Respondent has a duty to actively participate in establishing, maintaining, enforcing and observing a high standard of conduct that will ensure and preserve transparently the integrity of the Judiciary. The Respondent is also duty bond, in the performance of his duties to adhere and observe strictly the rules set out in the Code of conduct for Judicial Officer and failure to do so automatically constitutes misconduct. We humbly refer my lords to the Preamble to the Code of Conduct for Judicial

It is must be stated that the Code of Conduct for the Judicial Officers serves as the minimum standard of conduct to be observed by each and every judicial Officers. My lords, this explains why the preamble to the code provides: “therefore, this code of conduct for Judicial Offices of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is hereby adopted to serve as the minimum standard of conduct to be observed by each and every Judicial officer as defined in this code”

