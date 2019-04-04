Ethiopia on Thursday released a preliminary report into cause of the March deadly Boeing 737 MAX 8 crash, which will be closely scrutinized for similarities to another accident involving the same model of plane.

Aviation authorities around the world grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10 left 157 people dead.

The same Boeing model was involved in a Lion Air plane crash in Indonesia in October that killed 189 people.

Data from the black box of the Ethiopian jet show similarities between the two crashes.

In particular, a piece of software used for flight control has come under scrutiny.

A Foreign Affairs Ministry official was cited for the initial information that the report was due to be released Monday.

Nebiat Getachew was widely quoted with Bloomberg adding that embattled plane maker Boeing said it was reviewing the report.

Meanwhile, the U.S. aviation regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration, FAA, said that it was waiting to receive final package of Boeing’s software enhancement over the coming weeks.

“Time is needed for Boeing to as the result of an ongoing review of the 737 MAX flight control system to ensure that Boeing has identified and appropriately addressed all pertinent issues.

“Upon receipt, the FAA will subject Boeing’s completed submission to a rigorous safety review.

“The FAA not approves the software for installation until the agency is satisfied with the submission,’’ FAA said.

The plane maker recently announced a software upgrade and invited its clients to a meeting over the issue.

The meeting was however poorly attended with Ethiopian opting out.

