By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday dismissed Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan for killing Kolade Johnson while watching football at Onipetesi area of Agege, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

According to the police, Olalekan was found guilty after an orderly room trial that started on Monday.

Two police officers who were allegedly involved in the shooting of Kolade Johnson were earlier apprehended and subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings, known as Orderly Room Trial by the Command.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said the Orderly Room trial commenced on Monday and ended on Thursday, saying that they were tried on three count charges-discreditable conduct, unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority and damage to clothing or other articles contrary to Paragraph E (iii), Q (ii) and D (i) First Schedule, Police Act and Regulations, Cap 370 LFN 1990.

“The Trial started with the reading of charges and taking of plea. Five witnesses testified. At the conclusion of the trial, the first defaulter, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan was found guilty of discreditable conduct by acting in a manner prejudicial to discipline and unbecoming of members of the Force by shooting and killing Kolade Johnson; unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority by using unnecessary violence, by using AK-47 rifle on the deceased in total neglect to the provisions of Force Order 237 on the use of Firearms.

“The Adjudicating Officer, CSP Indyar Apev awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution to the First defaulter,” he said.

Elkana said there was no evidence linking the second defaulter, Sergeant Godwin Orji to the shooting, and that he was therefore found not guilty and discharged and acquitted.

“The First defaulter, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan is handed over to Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for prosecution in conventional Court,” he said.

