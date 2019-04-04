By Ayodele Efunla

Actress Bisola Aiyeola has been unveiled as Brand Influencer for the newly launched Baileys Delight at an event which held at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos recently.

To celebrate the launch of Baileys Delight, the brand collaborated with renowned artist, Emma Umoren who brought a moment of delight through a spectacular live painting performance which was followed by a launch event at the same venue as seen above in Southwest Nigeria.

While speaking on the launch, Adenike Adebola, Marketing Director Guinness Nigeria, said “We are so excited to introduce a light and lush cream liquor made in Nigeria, for Nigerians, offering moments of delight to everyday life. We have a series of activities across Nigeria with the goal of infusing moments of delight into the lives of Nigerians. We invite those who work hard for themselves and others to take a moment to pause and indulge just a little bit at the end of each day.”

