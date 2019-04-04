

Photo: Sen. Danjuma Goje

The Amalgamated Youths from the North-East have called on Sen. Danjuma Goje, to publicly declare his intention to run for the 9th Senate Presidency.

The group led by one Bello Ambo, from Bauchi State, who thronged the entrance of National Assembly, was seen with banners carrying different inscriptions, asking him to declare for the number three position.

The members were equally seen chanting songs, insisting that the lawmaker made his intention known as soon as possible in view of their belief in his leadership style.

Ambo, told newsmen that neither the endorsement of Sen. Ahmad Lawan (APC-Yobe) by the National leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC), nor expression of interest by Sen. Ali Ndume (APC-Borno), should prevent Goje from declaring interest.

The leader of the group said Goje was well qualified for the position by all standards and as such, should not hesitate to make the announcement.

He said the lawmaker’s credentials were good enough, having been governor for eight years between 2003 and 2011, and having been in the Senate since then.

“The Position of Senate President requires administrative and parliamentary knowledge which Goje possesses.

When reminded that the ruling party had already endorsed Lawan, he said the senators-elect were matured people who could decide who their leaders should be.

“Our party, APC is a party of the people and for us, Sen. Danjuma Goje, is the right man for the job. He has the required experience as a tested administrator and high ranking lawmaker.

“He is a man of the people and a senator who has what it takes to carry others across party lines along.

“He is a party man to the core and he fits perfectly into the next level agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari,’’ he said.

Another leader of the group from Yobe State, Mr Abdul Saleh, said though, Lawan is from his state, he believed Goje should be given the chance.

On concerns that they were sponsored, Saleh said nobody sponsored them as they were yet to meet Sen. Goje one on one.

“We are politically conscious youths from the North-East and resident in different areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and in particular, card carrying members of APC.

“We are calling on Sen. Goje to contest for the President of the 9th Senate, being the most qualified person from the zone as far as we are concerned.

The support for Goje to join the race is coming 48 hours after Sen. Ali Ndume, rolled out his 9- point Legislative Agenda if elected President of the 9th Senate.

This, he did, in defiance to the official adoption of Sen. Ahmad Lawan, by the national leadership of the party.

