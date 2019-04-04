Noble Youths Mass Support Association (NYMSA), an NGO, has congratulated the governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike on his re-election.

Mr Godwin Onmonya, the National Coordinator of the group, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gwagwalada on Thursday, described Wike’s re-election as a victory for democracy.

Wike won the election with 886,264 votes, while Mr Biokpomabo Awara of the African Alliance Congress (AAC), who came second, scored 173,859 votes.

“I commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for doing the right thing in ensuring that that democracy prevailed.

“It is my conviction that his victory will pave way for a true democracy and a prosperous Nigeria that will deliver on the people’s mandate.

“On behalf of NYMSA, I congratulate Nyesom Wike on his well-deserved victory in the just-concluded Rivers Governorship Election,” he said.

Onmonya further described the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state as fair and expression of the sovereign will of the Nigerian people.

However, he called on Wike to support and encourage the less privileged in the country, through youth empowerment, sports and social development programmes.

