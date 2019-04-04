Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major-General Suleman Kazaure, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct and performance of corps members deployed for the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

Kazaure stated this on Thursday, shortly after his on-the-sport-assessment of the facilities at the temporal Orientation camp, Okada, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

“I am satisfied with the conduct and performance of corps members during the 2019 general elections. They have done well and made the NYSC proud,” he said.

Kazaure advised the corp members to pay attention to the skill acquisition programme during the orientation in order to acquire skills and be self-reliance and be employers of labour, adding that it was no longer news that white-collar jobs​ were no longer available.

He urged them to shun all forms of sharp practices such as advanced fee fraud, cultism, drug abuse and violence and to be good ambassador of Nigeria, the NYSC and their various institutions which found them worthy in learning and in character.

“My dear corps members, I want you to shun all forms of sharp practices like drug, cultism and violence and be a good ambassador to your parents, nation and to the Scheme,” he said

He, therefore, urged the corps members to impact on their host communities through their community development service.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Adebayo Ojo, commended the DG for his support.

He also commended the state government for his intervention in the construction of the permanent orientation camp in the state.

He, however, appealed for a new ambulance to meet the needs​ of corps members on camp, noting that the ambulance would invariably save them the stress of begging for additional ambulance from the State Ministry of Health whenever the need for arose.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

