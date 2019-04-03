Award winning gospel artist, Sammie Okposo is out with his first official single for the year, the highly anticipated song – “The Glory is Here”, is from his forthcoming album, “Sammie Okposo Live in London”.
Watch the video!
Wednesday, April 3, 2019 12:13 pm
