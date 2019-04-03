The following are the results of rescheduled 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixtures, played on Wednesday:
Group A Match Day 2
Katsina United 1-1 Rangers International
Group B Match Day 12
Nasarawa United 4-1 Delta Force
Wednesday, April 3, 2019 6:22 pm
