Brazil’s Paris St-Germain (PSG) striker Neymar will return to training on Wednesday for on-field tests after 10 weeks on the sidelines because of a foot injury.

“Neymar’s recovery from injury is progressing well and he will return to training on Wednesday as scheduled for on-pitch tests,” reigning French champions PSG said on Twitter.

The Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday that their specialists would carry out “a full medical and radiological assessment in two weeks’ time.”

Neymar picked up a foot injury on Jan. 23 during a French Cup game against Strasbourg before undergoing surgery.

