Brazilian football legend Pele has reportedly been hospitalised in Paris for medical examinations after feeling ill following a meeting with Kylian Mbappe, French media reported on Wednesday.

“Pele, 78, was hospitalised as a precaution after suffering spasms and fever overnight to Wednesday,’’ broadcaster RMC reported citing his entourage.

According to the news report, Pele had a cold and was medicated at his hotel; he woke up still feeling ill and was taken to a hospital on Wednesday.

“The Brazilian striker was still in hospital on Wednesday afternoon but was `doing well,’’ it noted.

Pele had come to Paris for a promotional event with Mbappe, the star striker of France’s World Cup victory in 2018, organised by watch company Hublot which sponsors both players.

Pele has frequently been admitted to hospitals in the last few years for kidney and prostate procedures.

Pele’s meeting with Mbappe had initially been planned for last November but was postponed because of the Brazilian’s poor health at the time.

