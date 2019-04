Veteran Nigerian actor Oludotun Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs and his actress wife Joke Silva are one role model couple a lot of people look up to in the entertainment industry.

When it comes to theatre and film, the celebrity couple are a force to reckon with. Olu and Joke have spent over 3 decades in marriage and they are ageing gracefully.

See their latest picture Joke Silva or Mummy J as she is fondly called shared on social media.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp