Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The former Commissioner of Police in Ogun State Ahmed Iliyasu has handed over to his successor Bashiru Makama.

At a valedictory service held at Eleweran, Abeokuta, Iliyasu described Ogun State as peaceful, stressing that the command has successfully dealt with criminals and cultists to a reasonable level.

He said no fewer than 100,000 ammunition were seized from the criminals.

He enjoined the people in the state to make security of lives and property their collective responsibilities and continue to support the new CP just as they have supported him during his stay.

”It is through this that the war against criminals and criminality can be won,” he added.

The new commissioner of police Bashiru Makama, a political science graduate of Bayero University Kano joined the Nigeria Police in 1986 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

He has served in various police commands across the country in different capacities. He was once an Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of operations in Anambra State and also served as Area Commander in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He was a former Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in Kano State as well as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters Abuja.

He was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police in 2016 and posted to Benue State. From Benue State, he was posted to Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) Abuja as the Commissioner of Police in-charge of Administration. From there, he was posted to Kwara State as Commissioner of Police.

His last point of duty was Akwa Ibom State before his deployment to Ogun State as the new Police helmsman.

Bashiru is a member of several international organisations, notably, the National Organisation of Black Law Enforcement Agents (NOBLE) USA and International Association of Chiefs of Police (I.A.C.P).

In his welcome address, Makama promised to be transparent in the course of his duty as the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State.

He called for the support of the people to bring crime to the lowest level in the state.

