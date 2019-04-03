The National Judicial Commission (NJC) has concluded investigation into allegations of misconduct levelled against suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, NJC, and the acting NJC, Tanko Muhammad and has forwarded its recommendation to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NJC, however, failed to disclose contents of the recommendations of their findings to Buhari, but said it had taken a decision on the matter.

The body had set up a five-man panel to investigate allegations against Onnoghen and Muhammad.

According to a statement by NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, on Wednesday, the body said its findings and recommendation had been forwarded to Buhari for appropriate action.

According to the statement, the National Judicial Council reconvened on Wednesday in an emergency meeting to consider the report of the Five-man Committee constituted to investigate the allegations of misconduct made against Onnoghen and Muhammad.

“Council decided that the allegations relating to assets declaration that were levelled against Hon. Mr. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, GCON were subjudice and therefore abstained from considering them.

“Council reached a decision on the petitions written by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others and conveyed its decision to President Muhammadu Buhari,” it stated.

