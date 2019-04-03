Barcelona Forward, Lionel Messi scored another stunning free kick in the 8 goals thriller with Villareal which ended 4-4.

He was introduced in the 60th minute with the result 4-2 in favour of Villareal.

He scored an astonishing free kick in the 90th minute and layed an assist for Luis Suarez to levelled up.

The extraordinary free kick was Messi’s second in the space of four days, third in three consecutive matches.

His latest strike means he becomes the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to score 6 plus direct free-kicks since the 2006/07 season.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

