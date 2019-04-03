Entrepreneur, model, brand influencer and actress – Antolecky is dishing out body confidence tips to her fans today and we think they are really helpful.

The former big brother housemate says she has come under fire at different times due to people’s opinions. Anto stated that she’s a queen and with all of the body flaws she has, she will only do surgery if she deems it fit and not because of what someone thinks.

Read her post…

I’ve received a lot of messages lately about how to boost one’s confidence and composure. Just a few pieces of advice…

People will provoke you and judge you, but as long as you KNOW that you are a QUEEN, nothing else matters. And yes it’s easier said than done because people will piss you off; you’ll do a lot of pep talking to yourself, but as long as you believe in you, you’ll be fine. Some days are better than others, but it’s being able to move past the previous day that makes you stronger

–

I know ALOT of us have body image issues. Just know that anyone who judges you based on your looks is an idiot (yes I said it). I can’t even count how many people I blocked the other day for commenting that I didn’t have boobs. Yeah I know and so 🤷🏾‍♀️ same people abusing me now will be the same ones to abuse me if I get cosmetic surgery

–

When you accept that those “flaws” you have are what make you unique, you will begin to love what you see in the mirror. So, I know I have a big forehead, big pointy nose, slim frame, veins that are very visible, small breasts, invisible waist, no too much ass, hip dip, deep voice, dark skin, walk like I’m pregnant, look like a granny, but I LOVE it. And if ever I decide to do cosmetic surgery, it will be because I WANT to and not because of someone else’s opinion of me

–

What some people hate, others will love. So love those that love you and ignore those that don’t 💙

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

