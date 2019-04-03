Controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to a report that a Lagos pastor who allegedly forced teenage boys to have anal sex with him blamed the act on an evil spirit which pushed him to commit the dastard act.

Rev. Prince Ezuma Chizemdere, the General Overseer of Jesus Intervention Household Ministry, Lagos was arrested by the police for having anal sex with boys and allegedly inflicted them with HIV.

Chizemdere had accused an evil spirit of pushing him into having anal sex with teenage boys in Ejigbo area of Lagos and infecting them with HIV.

But, Freeze, while reacting on his Instagram page described the pastor as a crazy fellow that be allowed to spend long years in prison.

According to him, he should be allowed to mingle with evil spirits in prison in a better way.

“This dingbat needs a long prison sentence where he can mingle well with better evil spirits,” he remocmmended.

