Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has dedicated his victory to God and the good people of the state, saying that he was overwhelmed by the total support and love they displayed during and after the general elections.

Speaking after he was declared duly re-elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) on Wednesday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike expressed gratitude to the people for standing by the PDP despite the illegal actions of the enemies of democracy.

He said: “I want to thank the people of Rivers State for showing the kind of love we have never seen before.

He thanked PDP members for their show of courage, despite intimidation by security operatives who illegally wanted to change the will of Rivers people.

“Those who died did not die not because they were criminals, but because they wanted to defend their votes. We dedicate this victory to God and those who were killed .

“They protected our votes and they defended us. We pray God to grant their families the strength to bear the losses. We shall continue to support the families”, he said.

He said that he will run an inclusive government, which will accommodate all shades of interest.

“We have no other state . You may have mansions elsewhere, but there is no place like home. We must come together and build our state.

“We must make the state move forward. We must not continue to de-market the state. I cannot stay beyond 2023, but Rivers State will continue to be. If you believe you are from Rivers State, end this now”, he said.

Governor Wike extended a hand of fellowship to his opponents, saying that nobody won or lost, but Rivers people won.

He said the struggle to stop collation was so vicious that it continued till the end of the collation.

“We will not disappoint the PDP. We will not disappoint Rivers people. We shall continue to serve.

“If anybody does anything contrary as a member of the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, the blood of those who died will visit them. I will never betray PDP.

“They tried with their Federal Might, but the Superior Might from above defeated them”, he said.

Governor Wike thanked INEC for working in line with the tenets of the electoral act. He thanked the Police, but berated the F-SARS.

Also speaking, Imo State Governor-Elect, Emeka Ihedioha prayed God to strengthen Governor Wike to continue to deliver for Rivers State.

Adamawa State Governor-Elect, Ahmadu Fintiri said he was in Rivers State to share in the sweetness of the Rivers’ victory. He urged Governor Wike to continue with his projects delivery.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus congratulated Rivers people for standing firm and insisting on the right thing being done.

High point of the celebrations was the presentation of the authentic result to Governor Wike by the PDP governorship agents, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara and former Deputy Governor, Tele Ikuru.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

