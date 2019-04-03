Nigeria Senior Female National team, the Super Falcons, are in Spain to play two friendly matches as part of preparations ahead of the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications of Nigeria Football Federation, said the delegation made up of 24 players arrived Spain on Wednesday.

“A delegation of the Super Falcons of Nigeria, including 24 players, have fully settled down in Spain as the African champions continue their preparations for the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France this summer.

“A number of the players left on Monday night while the rest of the delegation departed Nigeria on Tuesday,’’ Olajire said.

He said the Falcons would play two matches in Spain, including a high-profile clash with the Canada Women National Team.

“ They first play a first division club, UMF Selfoss, on Thursday before the potentially –explosive encounter with the Canadians on Monday. The matches will hold in the city of Murcia.

“After their exploits in Spain, the nine –time African champions will prepare to take part in the eight –nation WAFU B Women’s Tournament in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire in May,’’ he said.

The tournament will hold from May 8 to 18 in the Ivorian capital, with the senior women teams of hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Ghana, Mali, Senegal, Togo, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic taking part.

The draw ceremony for the WAFU B Tournament has been scheduled for April 16.

“After the WAFU Cup tourney, the Super Falcons will move to the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf in Austria – the same facility that hosted the Super Eagles ahead of their flight to Russia for the FIFA World Cup finals last year summer.

“From Austria, the Falcons will fly into France, where they take on Norway, Korea Republic and tournament hosts France in the group stage of the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals, holding from June 7 to July 7,’’ he added.

FULL LIST OF SUPER FALCONS PLAYERS IN SPAIN

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi; Alaba Jonathan; Chiamaka Nnadozie

Defenders: Faith Michael; Onome Ebi; Osinachi Ohale; Josephine Chukwunonye; Ngozi Ebere; Patricia George

Midfielders: Ngozi Okobi; Rita Chikwelu; Halimatu Ayinde; Cecilia Nku; Ogonna Chukwudi.

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala; Rasheedat Ajibade; Anam Imo; Chinaza Uchendu; Courtney Dike; Desire Oparanozie; Ini-Abasi Umotong; Alice Ogebe; Antionette Oyedupe Payne; Uchenna Kanu.

