Super Eagles forward Isaac Success was absent from Watford’s matchday squad as the hosts whipped Fulham 4-1 in their English Premier League (EPL) clash at the Vicarage Road Stadium on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fulham were relegated from the EPL after the defeat left them 16 points adrift of the safety zone with five games remaining.

The Cottagers needed to avoid defeat to put off their inevitable demotion for another week and were level at half-time.

Ryan Babel equalised after Abdoulaye Doucoure’s stunning opener for the Hornets.

However, second-half goals from Will Hughes, Troy Deeney and Kiko Femenia condemned them to an immediate return to the Championship.

Success who has struggled to earn a regular playing spot in the second half of their Premier League campaign has made 25 EPL appearances for the Hornets this term.

He has scored once.

Watford have been impressive this season and move up to eighth with this comprehensive victory.

They are a point behind seventh-placed Wolves, who beat Manchester United 2-1 on Tuesday.

Javi Gracia’s side have already reached their highest points tally in the Premier League era and they go into Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final with Wolves in confident mood.

