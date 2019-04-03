Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Wednesday arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’.

According to EFCC, six of the suspects were arrested at 2nd Pipeline, Ologunerun, Ibadan, while the other five were picked up at a location in Ijebu-Remo, Ogun State.

Those from Ibadan are Akinbinu Akinfemi, Wasiu Adeyemi, Idowu Samson, Tijani Usman, Saheed Eniafe and Adeyi Victor while Benson Gospel, Abdulazeez Gafar, Agbumabiwon Abiodun, Abayomi Awotedu, and Bukayo Abiodun were arrested at Ijebu Remo.

Ranging between the ages of 17 and 29 years, the alleged fraudsters’ arrested were occasioned by petitions from their neighbours, detailing their alleged fraudulent activities.

The alleged acts include love scam and other forms of internet fraud through which they obtained money from unsuspecting victims.

Items recovered from them include laptops, mobile phones and several documents.

All the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

