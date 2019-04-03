Actress, scriptwriter, filmmaker and author Omoni Oboli encourages fans to stop listening to what everyone is saying, as people will always have something to say.

People will try to bring you down, focusing on your hustle is the way to go. Read her post!

They will try to bring you down to their level…

They will try to tarnish your image…

They will try to belittle you or your work…

Remember you are QUEEN and KING and can’t stop to listen to every dog that barks!

Is that my birthday that I see in a few? #April22ndBaby 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 How do we celebrate this one fam? #AlwaysRememberThatILoveYou

