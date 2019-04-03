David Adeleke, better known by his stage name ‘Davido’ is to perform at Hot 97 Summer Jam in New York on June 2.

The jam is one of the biggest concerts held during the summer in the U.S.

The music star shared the big news via his Instagram handle @davidoofficial on Tuesday, where he posted a photo of the event’s line up.

“Bitch I graduated call me BIG FISH! NO Y 😂🌍🌍🚀🚀🤗🤗 NEW YORK! SUMMER JAM! JUNE 2ND! MET LIFE STADIUM!” he said.

Other notable music stars billed to perform at the yearly event are Cardi B, Meek Mill, Migos, Tory Lanez, A-Boogie, Cassanova and a host of others.

The event will be taking place at Metlife Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 2.

The renowned superstar recently climbed from No. 37 to No. 28 on Billboard chart.

In 2017, Davido released the second of his five monster hits ‘Fall,’ which became an instant hit in Nigeria, other parts of Africa and in mainstream UK.

Davido single ‘ Fall’ which he recorded after he got back from the U.S had since become his breakout single in North America.

According to Billboard, the superstar song ‘Fall’ since March 30, has been on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Charts for six weeks and fell from a peak position of number 17 to number 18.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

