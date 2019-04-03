The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Wednesday declared the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike winner of the governorship election held in the State on March 9.

According to the results announced by Prof. Teddy Adias, INEC’s Returning Officer, Wike polled 886,264 votes to defeat Biokpomabo Awara, of the African Alliance Congress (AAC), who scored 173,859 votes.

Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, defeated his challenger with 712,405 votes margin to win by a landslide.

