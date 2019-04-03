By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last election, Atiku Abubakar has said the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike overcame anti-democratic forces of dictatorship and oppression to win re-election.

Wike was declared winner of the March 9 governorship election in Rivers by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Wednesday after polling 886,264 votes to defeat Biokpomabo Awara, of the African Alliance Congress (AAC), who scored 173,859 votes.

Reacting to his victory, Atiku congratulated Wike for the feat, saying that he was sure that Wike would continue the pattern of good works for which he had become renowned.

“Congratulations Governor Nyesom Wike. It gives me much pleasure to see a political force such as yourself, overcome the anti-democratic forces of dictatorship and oppression. I am sure you will continue the pattern of good works for which you have become renowned,” he said.

