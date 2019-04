Father of Kolade Johnson has revealed what the policeman, who killed his son said before killing him.

Watch the video recorded by Punch.

#Justice4Kolade: Before he killed my son, the policeman shouted, 'I must kill somebody today' -Kolade's Dad pic.twitter.com/sf14qRNOmz — The Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) April 2, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp