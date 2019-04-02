Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye has seized a copy of pirated movie being sold by a hawker behind traffic light.

A video of the actor seizing the pirated movie was posted on his Instagram page.

Watch video here:

In the video, the pirated hawker was begging Ezuruonye to release his seized movie CD, but he threatened to arrest him.

According to the Nollywood actor, “Seized this pirated copy of the Movie ‘Chief Daddy’ while behind traffic lights…By the time we cleared off the Road, the pirate hawkers Ran away…

“It hurts to see fellow producers’ hard labour being pirated ..To me is a mockery of all efforts and investments put into the work of creative art. It’s just too sad..robbery. I will continually stand against piracy, rubbish.”

