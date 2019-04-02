By Jennifer Okundia
Tonto Dikeh has commenced a new challenge she titled #PAYYOURDEBTCHALLENGE. The mom of one revealed the receipts of 5 persons she helped clear their debts, ranging from school fees, rent, business capital e.t.c.
This comes after her best friend Duke of spades who owns a club, called out people owing him that have refused to pay their debts.
Duke of spades whose real name is Richard Nnadi recently made a video lamenting over being owed, and how it was bad for businesses. He has also done another visual to say that people have started paying him.
So I Just paid 5peoples debt Off, who came to my dm to seek help!! -house rent -School fees -business money -children support -Medical Bill It’s #PAYYOURDEBTCHALLENGE So if I like you I wil help clear your debts if considerate!! Make a conscious effort to pay someone you owe today.. You can also help someone pay a bill today!! THANK YOU
………………………………… Good morning everyone! Guess What Season It Is? Yes! You Got It Right ….. It’s Fvck You Season….. @tontolet I Am Sorry But It’s Time We Switched Up On These Debtors! Other Club Owners Won’t Say Anything Cos They Are Still In The Business But I Am Out And Never Going Back So I Will Take This For The Rest Of Us That Can’t Speak! Footballers, Musicians , Big Brother Housemates , Politicians And Even Slay Queens….. I Am Coming For All Of U Cos April 1st Is A Day For Fools!
………………………………. Thank you all for all the support! Agreements are been signed and payment plans put in place.. The aim was to help me get back what I lost and we are achieving it.. Debt is a very bad thing and it destroys businesses everyday.. Thank you once again and I hope you get all you have lost as you have helped me get mine! @pauloo2104 @ubifranklintriplemg @tontolet @donjazzy @tiwasavage @iamkizzdaniel
