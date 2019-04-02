By Jennifer Okundia

Tonto Dikeh has commenced a new challenge she titled #PAYYOURDEBTCHALLENGE. The mom of one revealed the receipts of 5 persons she helped clear their debts, ranging from school fees, rent, business capital e.t.c.

This comes after her best friend Duke of spades who owns a club, called out people owing him that have refused to pay their debts.

Duke of spades whose real name is Richard Nnadi recently made a video lamenting over being owed, and how it was bad for businesses. He has also done another visual to say that people have started paying him.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

