Movie producer, Nollywood actress and scriptwriter Stella Damasus says people can present a somewhat appealing life on social media but offline, they cannot deceive themselves as to who they truly are.

She wrote:

You can create whoever you want to be on social media, but in real life you are stuck with who you truly are. #stelladamasus #actor #nyc #tuesdaymotivation

