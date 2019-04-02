By Jennifer Okundia

After news of the sacking of Silverbird’s presenter – Shade Ladipo went viral yesterday, Stv has now released an official statement to counter what we thought went down in their Lagos studio during ”Today on Stv”.

Apparently it was April Fool’s day and this was a huge joke pulled on us all. Stv has also added another co host – Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke to the show.

Shade should be on hiding maybe, because haters who were happy she lost a job might come for her after she made the sack video look like it was reality.

