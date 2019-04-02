Manchester city have already won the Carabao Cup, face 14 matches in the next two months if they are to also claim the league, the Champions League and the FA Cup, and Gundogan believed they would need luck.

‘Obviously it makes you feel excited,’ the Germany international told reporters.

‘It’s always possible. I wouldn’t say it’s impossible.

‘You need to be lucky, you need to have certain things which you are not able to control and, most importantly, you need to have the desire to go in every single game. And we had that [at Fulham].

‘We have it, I’m sure about that. The past showed it already. If we didn’t have it, then we wouldn’t be in all four competitions.’

