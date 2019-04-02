Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesome Wike is leading in the collation of the March 9 governorship election which resumed today in Rivers State.

The governor won in eight local governments out of the 10 LGAs whose results were released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) today.

The AAC candidate Biokpomabo Awara adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) is trailing the governor.

Here are some of the results declared so far by INEC:

LGA: Opobo/Nkoro

AAC 3,888

PDP 6, 314

Votes cancelled in five wards out of 11. 19 polling units affected with 7,030 registered voters.

LGA: ELEME

AAC 2, 748

PDP 9,560

Out of 10 wards, results in two wards were cancelled because of violence. They are wards 1 and 8. Polling units affected in Ward 1 is 9 with 12044 registered voters. Number of polling units affected in ward 8 is 15 with 15,537 registered voters.

LGA: OYIGBO

AAC 32, 026

PDP 8, 652

LGA: ANDONI

AAC 5,335

PDP 92, 056

No cancellation.

LGA: IKWERRE

AAC 5,660

PDP 14, 938

Election did not hold in two wards out of the 13 wards in the LGA.

LGA: Port Harcourt City

AAC 11,866

PDP 40,197

LGA: Omuma

AAC 1, 853

PDP 15, 792

There are 10 wards in Omuma. Votes were canceled in 28 polling units across 8 wards.

LGA: Okirika

AAC 3,803

PDP 25,572

LGA: Akuku-Toru

AAC 36, 661

PDP 25, 765

The State INEC Returning Officer, Professor Teddy Arias, is superintending the collation exercise.

Meanwhile, protests rocked the state today following the resumption of collation of the governorship resultS by INEC.

The protesters were for the resumption and those against the collation exercise.

Those against the collation exercise were led by elder statesman and a Kalabari chief Anabs Sara-Igbe. They converged at the Airforce junction on Aba/Port Harcourt Expressway and marched towards Hotel Presidential Axis before they were dispersed by armed policemen who shot sporadically into the air to dispersed them at Elelenwo Street.

Before they were dispersed, Anabs Sara-Igbe had criticised INEC’s insincerely.

“INEC had told Rivers people that it suspended the electoral process because of alleged violence. But some weeks after, the same INEC suddenly surfaced with results from 17 local government areas. Where did INEC get the results for which Governor Wike and PDP are the only ones who are privy of it. Were the results kept in Government House?”

Another group of protesters who are mainly PDP women simultaneously gathered at the Port Harcourt Polo Club to support the resumption of the collation exercise.

They said they will remain peaceful but would challenge anybody that would disrupt the long awaited collation of results.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication Emma Okah, had on Monday announced that the state Government would arrest anyone found on the streets to protest the resumption of collation.

