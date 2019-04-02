Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Governor Nyesome Wike is leading in the collation of the March 9 governorship election which resumed today in Rivers State.
The governor won in eight local governments out of the 10 LGAs whose results were released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) today.
The AAC candidate Biokpomabo Awara adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) is trailing the governor.
Here are some of the results declared so far by INEC:
LGA: Opobo/Nkoro
AAC 3,888
PDP 6, 314
Votes cancelled in five wards out of 11. 19 polling units affected with 7,030 registered voters.
LGA: ELEME
AAC 2, 748
PDP 9,560
Out of 10 wards, results in two wards were cancelled because of violence. They are wards 1 and 8. Polling units affected in Ward 1 is 9 with 12044 registered voters. Number of polling units affected in ward 8 is 15 with 15,537 registered voters.
LGA: OYIGBO
AAC 32, 026
PDP 8, 652
LGA: ANDONI
AAC 5,335
PDP 92, 056
No cancellation.
LGA: IKWERRE
AAC 5,660
PDP 14, 938
Election did not hold in two wards out of the 13 wards in the LGA.
LGA: Port Harcourt City
AAC 11,866
PDP 40,197
LGA: Omuma
AAC 1, 853
PDP 15, 792
There are 10 wards in Omuma. Votes were canceled in 28 polling units across 8 wards.
LGA: Okirika
AAC 3,803
PDP 25,572
LGA: Akuku-Toru
AAC 36, 661
PDP 25, 765
The State INEC Returning Officer, Professor Teddy Arias, is superintending the collation exercise.
Meanwhile, protests rocked the state today following the resumption of collation of the governorship resultS by INEC.
The protesters were for the resumption and those against the collation exercise.
Those against the collation exercise were led by elder statesman and a Kalabari chief Anabs Sara-Igbe. They converged at the Airforce junction on Aba/Port Harcourt Expressway and marched towards Hotel Presidential Axis before they were dispersed by armed policemen who shot sporadically into the air to dispersed them at Elelenwo Street.
Before they were dispersed, Anabs Sara-Igbe had criticised INEC’s insincerely.
“INEC had told Rivers people that it suspended the electoral process because of alleged violence. But some weeks after, the same INEC suddenly surfaced with results from 17 local government areas. Where did INEC get the results for which Governor Wike and PDP are the only ones who are privy of it. Were the results kept in Government House?”
Another group of protesters who are mainly PDP women simultaneously gathered at the Port Harcourt Polo Club to support the resumption of the collation exercise.
They said they will remain peaceful but would challenge anybody that would disrupt the long awaited collation of results.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communication Emma Okah, had on Monday announced that the state Government would arrest anyone found on the streets to protest the resumption of collation.
