By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Police Team led by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, on Tuesday paid condolence visit to the family of Kolade Johnson, who was shot dead by police officers on Sunday.

The police team reassured the family that justice must prevail.

The CP was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP in charge of the Department of Finance and Administration, Ayuba Elkanah; DCP in charge of the Department of Operations, Mohammed Ali, the DCP in charge of Criminal Investigation Department, Yetunde Longe and other senior police officers from the Command.

The CP was received by the head of the deceased’s family, Alhaji Remi Lukman at their residence at No. 1 Beco Street, Onipetesi, Mangoro Bus stop.

The Police Commissioner condemned the action of the members of the Anti-Cultism team suspected to have carried out the shooting and reiterated his commitment in ensuring that justice was done in the matter.

He stated that the men suspected to have carried out the shooting had been apprehended and subjected to internal disciplinary procedures.

He revealed their names as Insp. Ogunyemi Olalekan and Sgt Godwin Orji attached to Anti-Cultism Squad.

Muazu prayed for the repose of the soul of Kolade Johnson and also prayed that the Almighty God would grant the family, friends and well wishers the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

In his reaction, the Head of Johnson’s family expressed his gratitude to the CP for honouring the family with his presence and his resolve in ensuring that justice prevailed in the case, while commending the CP for the bold steps taken in exposing those behind the shooting.

Kukman added that “I thought it is going to be a one man’s fight but seeing the Police High Command joining our family in this fight has shown that Justice will not only be done to Kolade but to the entire Nigerian youths.

“I am glad that we have a new police force which believes in Justice,” while describing his late son as a peace loving person and called on well wishers to remain calm and allow the law to take its cause.

