Lanre Babalola

Governor Kashim Shettima’s Borno State is unveiling Africa’s biggest Automated Solar Panel manufacturing plant aimed at setting the stage for the industrialisation of Borno State.

This is coming months after Borno residents complained of lack of power supply. The state govt has built the cheapest, best and biggest solar plant in Africa, beating South Africa and Egyptian large solar plants. At 40MW now and 150MW by 2022, it will supply stable power to their industries.

