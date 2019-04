By Adesina Michael

Wasiu Alabi, popularly known as Pasuma, has joined the league of top rated artistes who have jump on the trending “”F**k You” challenge.

He went further to salute the effort made by Kizz daniel to release the song, on his verified instagram page.

Apple Music currently rates F**k You by Kizz daniel as the most played song in Nigeria, followed by Dangote from Burna boy and Killing dem by Zlatan ft Burna boy.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp