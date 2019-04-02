Lanre Babalola

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun State Area Command, said on Tuesday that it generated a total revenue of three billion, two hundred and fifty eight million, six hundred and twenty eight thousand, one hundred, ninety naira and fifty kobo (N3, 258, 628, 190.50) between January and March.

The Controller of the Command, Michael Agbara made the disclosure while briefing journalists on scorecard of the state command for the first quarter of 2019 fiscal year at sentry, idiroko.

Agbara also said that the revenue generated is against one billion, three hundred and fifty six million, four hundred and eighty two thousand, eight hundred, seven naira and fifteen kobo (N1, 356, 482, 807.15) collected in the corresponding period of year 2018.

He said the command seized 226 goods comprises of 83 units of vehicles (37 tokunbo and 46 means of conveyance), 12,720 bags of foreign rice (50 kg each), 446 kegs of vegetable oil (25liters each), 4 units of motorcycles, 778 pairs, 3 jumbo and 6 sacks of used foot wears, 22 bales and 4 sacks of secondhand clothing, 33 Pcs of handbags, 583 Pcs of used tyres, 550 kegs of PMS (Petrol) of 25 litres each, 143 book size, 21 cocunut size and 8 sacks of Cannabis Sativa.

Agbara said that the command had taken various security measures in order to tackle all forms of smuggling in the area.

“In the spirit of interagency cooperation, my command intercepted and handed over 1.8 tons (176 sacks, 120 compressed book packs and 21 compressed coconut packs of cannabis sativa (Indian Hemp) to NDLEA Ogun State Command on Wednesday 13th March, 2019 at Command Headquarters Abeokuta. The said items were seized by Officers and Men of the Command at different locations along the border areas in Ogun state.

“However, the above activities were raveled with series of clashes between Officers of the Command and some dare devil smugglers/accomplices leading to loss of lives and properties.

“It is pertinent to reiterate the fact that while the Service will continue to dialogue, engage, sensitize and educate the public on social/economic implication of smuggling, we will not relinquish our statutory functions of enforcing compliance with strict adherence to rules of engagement.

“It is pertinent to inform you that while the suspects involved in the murder of Customs Officer (Ca I Hamisu Sani) on 6th January, 2019 are on trial, the Command has succeeded in arresting three suspects involved in the attack of my men on lawful duty at Papalanto on Friday 8th March, 2019.

“The suspects have been arraigned before the Federal High Court Abeokuta and are currently on remand in prison for obstruction of Officers while on duty armed with dangerous weapons in contravention of Section 11 of CEMA CAP 45 LFN 2004 as amended.

“Also, the smuggler who mobilized okada riders to attack officers and even vandalized our sign post at Quarry Road, Abeokuta on Saturday 23rd March, 2019 has been apprehended and is presently undergoing interrogation prior to arraignment in court.

However, Agbara commended the synergy received from sister agencies, opinion leaders, head of traditional institutions, eminent personalities and other law abiding members of the public.

He added that, “We will continue to count on your support in protecting the economic and social well-being of our dear nation”.

