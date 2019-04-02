The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), says it has recovered over 30,000 litres of adulterated petroleum products in different parts of Anambra.

Mrs Obiageli Obiagulu, the NSCDC State Commandant disclosed this while parading two suspects at the Command’s headquarters in Awka on Tuesday.

Obiagulu, who gave the names of the two suspects as Ifeanyi Chukwu, the driver and Ali Okwudilichukwu, the conductor, said that the other two had been granted bail.

She said that the suspects were arrested with J5 Peugeot car with Reg. No, Kano: TRN 44XQ at Ihiala Area of the state following a tip off.

“The suspects were caught carrying 3, 500 liters of adulterated petroleum products.

“At the time of the arrest, the suspects were four, but our investigations revealed that two out of the four were given ride by the driver.

“We granted these two bail because keeping them in custody having uncovered the reason why they were arrested violates human rights which the command is against,” she said.

Obiagulu said that the command also arrested a truck with registration number Anambra: ATN: 996 ZK at Uga, Aguata area with 25,000 liters of suspected adulterated petroleum product.

She said though the vehicle was impounded, the suspects escaped on sighting NSCDC officials.

Obiagulu further said that the command equally arrested a truck with registration number Abuja: BUR 748AX carrying 1,655 litres of adulterated petroleum product on March 21.

She said that the truck caught at Ekwulobia, Aguata area of Anambra covered the illegal product with cartons of Dano powdered milk on March 21.

The commandant commended the Anambra State Government for its support to the corps and warned criminals to leave the state in their own interest.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

