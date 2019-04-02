The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) on Tuesday said it has begun verification of the 2018/2019 Federal Government’s projects in the northeast.

Ms Grace Michael, the Principal Communication Officer of the commission, in a statement in Maiduguri, said that the exercise was designed to ensure that the projects were executed in line with the budgetary provisions.

“FRC embarks on the verification to ensure that budgetary provisions as appropriated to the Federal Government’s Projects across the six geo-political zones are well spent”.

She disclosed that a team of officials of the commission had on Monday verified projects at the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri.

Michael listed the projects to include renovation of radiology department; doctor’s offices, renovation of male and female wards as well as procurement of office furniture and equipment.

Others were construction of female students’ hostel; renovation of drug abuse and rehabilitation ward, purchase of electroencephalography machine with video components and construction of Accident, Emergency (AE) unit.

The statement quoted the Team Leader, Alhaji Zailani Muhammed, as saying that the projects had reached about 100 per cent completion stage.

Zailani described the level of work done as top notch and commended the Medical Director, Dr Ibrahim Wakawa, of getting his priorities right.

He assured of the commission’s support to establish synergy between the Hospital and National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), to facilitate interventions for the establishment of Psycho Social Support center.

According to her, the commission also inspected the completed fencing of the Nigerian Prison Service (NPS) headquarters, Maiduguri; construction of one-storey concrete cell facility block with stone coated and decked under roof for inmates.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

