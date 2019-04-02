The Nigerian Navy (NN) says it will hold an aptitude test for its 2019 recruitment on April 13 in 30 centres across the nation.

Commodore Suleman Dahun, Navy spokesman announced this in a statement in Abuja.

“The Nigerian Navy wishes to inform the general public that the Aptitude Test for the 2019 Recruitment Exercise will hold on 13th April 2019 in 30 centres across the nation,” he stated.

Dahun advised applicants to visit www.joinnigeriannavy.com for names of shortlisted candidates.

“Candidates are to report by 8.00am at their chosen centres selected during the online registration as indicated against their names,” he said. (NAN)

